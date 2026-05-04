April India market rally lifts Gautam Adani to $103 billion
Business
April 2026 was a big month for India's stock market, with Sensex and Nifty both jumping over 6% as global tensions eased.
This boost helped Gautam Adani saw his wealth soar by over 46%, going from $70 billion to $103 billion, mainly thanks to strong gains in Adani Group stocks like Adani Green Energy.
Jaipuria, Damani gain while Nadar declines
Ravi Jaipuria's fortune jumped over 31% to $12.5 billion after Varun Beverages's shares climbed.
Radhakishan Damani saw a 24% rise, reaching $19 billion, while Inder Jaisinghani and KP Singh also posted solid gains.
But not everyone rode the wave: Shiv Nadar actually lost 6% of his wealth as HCL Technologies's stock dropped after weak earnings, making him one of the few outliers during the period.