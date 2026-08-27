Aragen Life Sciences files ₹800cr IPO papers with SEBI
Aragen Life Sciences is gearing up for a big move: they have just filed for an ₹800 crore IPO with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
The plan includes raising fresh funds and selling shares held by Goldman Sachs Capital Holdings.
The fresh issue proceeds will help repay and/or pre-pay borrowings, fund capital expenditure for new equipment and machinery at the company's Hyderabad facilities, capital expenditure at Aragen Biologics Pvt Ltd's Bengaluru facility, and general corporate purposes.
Aragen had 591 clients, 4,362 employees
Big names like Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Pvt Ltd, and JM Financial are managing the IPO.
Aragen works behind the scenes in drug research and development, helping major pharma companies worldwide.
In fiscal 2026, they served 591 clients across the globe and had 4,362 employees on their team.