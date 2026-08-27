Aragen Life Sciences files ₹800cr IPO papers with SEBI

Aragen Life Sciences is gearing up for a big move: they have just filed for an ₹800 crore IPO with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The plan includes raising fresh funds and selling shares held by Goldman Sachs Capital Holdings.

The fresh issue proceeds will help repay and/or pre-pay borrowings, fund capital expenditure for new equipment and machinery at the company's Hyderabad facilities, capital expenditure at Aragen Biologics Pvt Ltd's Bengaluru facility, and general corporate purposes.