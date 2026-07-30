Arboreal Bioinnovations raises ₹230cr Series A led by EAAA Alternatives
Arboreal Bioinnovations just raised ₹230 crore in Series A funding, with EAAA Alternatives leading, and Omnivore and Rainmatter by Zerodha joining in.
The fresh funds are set to ramp up their manufacturing, speed up R&D, and help launch new functional ingredients: think next-generation proteins and natural sweeteners.
Swati Pandey says investment validates mission
Co-Founder and CEO Swati Pandey says this investment is proof its mission matters: using Indian science to solve worldwide nutrition challenges.
It'll help the company scale its operations and accelerate its innovation pipeline.
With over 300 products launched across over 1,100 consumer brands and nutraceutical manufacturers in just 18 months, Arboreal's aiming for even bigger impact, and investors are backing its vision for clean-label food tech.