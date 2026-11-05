ArcelorMittal posts $391 million Q3 2026 loss despite $16.466B sales

ArcelorMittal, the global steel giant, just reported a $391 million loss for the third quarter of 2026, a sharp turn from last year's $377 million profit.

The main reasons? Higher energy costs in Europe and having to pause operations at its Ukraine plant.

Even so, sales actually climbed to $16.466 billion, and adjusted net income reached $900 million, showing the company is still managing to earn despite tough times.