ArcelorMittal posts $391 million Q3 2026 loss despite $16.466B sales
ArcelorMittal, the global steel giant, just reported a $391 million loss for the third quarter of 2026, a sharp turn from last year's $377 million profit.
The main reasons? Higher energy costs in Europe and having to pause operations at its Ukraine plant.
Even so, sales actually climbed to $16.466 billion, and adjusted net income reached $900 million, showing the company is still managing to earn despite tough times.
Aditya Mittal stresses strategy amid headwinds
CEO Aditya Mittal acknowledged the rough patch: "Headwinds during the quarter included higher energy costs in Europe and weather-related disruption and lower pricing impacting our mining business."
Still, he says they're sticking to their strategy.
Their India joint venture pulled in an EBITDA of $266 million this quarter, and with new pricing moves in Europe plus more output from Liberia on the way, ArcelorMittal expects things to look up soon.