Arcil IPO at ₹132-₹139 is an offer for sale
Asset Reconstruction Company (India), or Arcil, is opening its IPO soon, with shares priced between ₹132 and ₹139.
You can apply from September 9 to 11, 2026, and anchor investors get first dibs on September 8.
This isn't about raising new funds for the company: it's an offer for sale, meaning current big shareholders are selling some of their stakes.
Major shareholders to offload Arcil stakes
Big names like Avenue India Resurgence (holding nearly 70%), State Bank of India, and GIC-backed Lathe Investment will be offloading part of their holdings.
Federal Bank will also offload shares through the OFS. The money raised goes straight to these sellers, not Arcil itself.
For those interested in applying, not more than 50% of the shares are reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), with not less than 15% for non-institutional investors and not less than 35% for retail investors.
The IPO lists on BSE and NSE on September 17.