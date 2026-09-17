ARCIL IPO debuts with ₹12 gray market premium today

ARCIL issue size was ₹733 crore through this IPO, with big names like SBI among the sellers.

Shares were priced between ₹132-139 each.

ARCIL is all about buying and managing bad loans from banks and NBFCs (think of them as financial problem-solvers for struggling loans).

A significant portion of their revenue comes from trust management fees and returns on investments in security receipts (SRs), and if all goes well, they're looking at a market value of around ₹4,516 crore right out of the gate.