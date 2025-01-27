What's the story

India's Income Tax Act is a complex web of sections offering deductions to taxpayers.

These deductions help reduce your taxable income, and therefore, your tax liability.

One such section is 80-IA, which provides deductions on profits to certain industrial undertakings or enterprises involved in infrastructure development.

This blog post unravels the mysteries of this often-overlooked section, helping taxpayers understand how they can take advantage of it for tax benefits.