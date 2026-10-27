It's getting tougher for neocloud firms to find funding, especially if they focus mostly on AI and debt markets have shut off access to money for companies without substantial revenue independent of AI data centers.

Industry voices like Elon Musk predict many of these companies could merge or disappear soon.

Even so, Argentum stands out with big deals (like its roughly $2.5 billion deal in May with cloud gaming firm Boosteroid and DL Invest for a 300-megawatt data center) and continues to grow under founder and CEO Andrew Sobko in the competitive world of AI cloud platforms.