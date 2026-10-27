Argentum seeks $5B private loans to boost Polish chip supply
Argentum AI, a rising neocloud company backed by Super Micro, is looking to raise $5 billion from private lenders.
The goal? To boost its supply of AI chips at its Polish data center and help out clients who don't have top credit ratings.
With more than $12 billion already locked in through contracts, Argentum is betting big on meeting the growing demand for powerful cloud computing.
Neocloud funding tightens, Argentum grows
It's getting tougher for neocloud firms to find funding, especially if they focus mostly on AI and debt markets have shut off access to money for companies without substantial revenue independent of AI data centers.
Industry voices like Elon Musk predict many of these companies could merge or disappear soon.
Even so, Argentum stands out with big deals (like its roughly $2.5 billion deal in May with cloud gaming firm Boosteroid and DL Invest for a 300-megawatt data center) and continues to grow under founder and CEO Andrew Sobko in the competitive world of AI cloud platforms.