Arjun Singh of Gradescope receives UC Berkeley Mark Bingham Award
Arjun Singh, who co-founded the popular grading tool Gradescope, just received University of California, Berkeley's Mark Bingham Award for Excellence in Achievement by Young Alumni.
He created Gradescope during his Ph.D. days to make grading faster and fairer using AI, something every student and teacher can appreciate.
Gradescope helps 150,000 instructors, 4,000,000 students
Built with fellow researchers at Berkeley, Gradescope lets teachers handle digital submissions and use clear rubrics, making grading less of a headache.
Since being acquired by Turnitin in 2018, it's helped over 150,000 instructors and 4 million students worldwide.
Now, Singh leads Superconductor to build more scalable software tools.
His journey shows how smart tech can actually improve education, a lesson that really hit home during all the remote learning in the pandemic.