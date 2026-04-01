Arjun Singh of Gradescope receives UC Berkeley Mark Bingham Award

Gradescope helps 150,000 instructors, 4,000,000 students

Built with fellow researchers at Berkeley, Gradescope lets teachers handle digital submissions and use clear rubrics, making grading less of a headache.

Since being acquired by Turnitin in 2018, it's helped over 150,000 instructors and 4 million students worldwide.

Now, Singh leads Superconductor to build more scalable software tools.

His journey shows how smart tech can actually improve education, a lesson that really hit home during all the remote learning in the pandemic.