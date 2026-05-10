Armani plans to sell 15% stake to these 3 companies

Giuseppe Marsocci, the CEO of Armani, is said to be working on a business plan ahead of the stake sale. He is also in the process of appointing two advisers who will supervise this transaction. The advisers are expected to present Marsocci's five-year business plan to potential investors as part of their role in this strategic move.

Compliance

Sale to be done in 3 parts as per will

The sale of the 15% stake is likely to be done in three parts, as per Armani's will. The document had instructed that the sale should take place within 12-18 months after his death. This strategy is aimed at keeping all three potential buyers engaged during the initial phase of this process, La Repubblica reported.