Armatrix wins 2026 ET Best on Campus for snake-like arms

Started in 2024 by Vishrant Dave, Prateesh Awasthi, and Ayush Ranjan as a research project, Armatrix is now piloting its tech in real shipyards.

The current robots use cameras and depth sensors for inspections; future versions will even tackle welding, coating and maintenance.

With ₹18.42 crore raised from big-name investors, CEO Dave says this win is deeply encouraging for their entire team.

As jury member Ajit Mohan put it, Armatrix's sharp focus could really set them up for long-term success.