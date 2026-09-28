Armatrix wins ET Best on Campus for snake-like robotic arms
Business
Bengaluru-based Armatrix just took home the Best on Campus award at The Economic Times Startup Awards 2026.
Their standout tech? Snake-like robotic arms that can squeeze into tight, risky spaces where regular robots just don't cut it.
This win shines a light on how Armatrix is making industrial work safer and more efficient.
Armatrix lines up 10-12 pilots
Armatrix is getting ready to go commercial, with 10 to 12 pilot projects lined up over the next six months and begin commercial deployments in the first half of 2028.
Founder and CEO Vishrant Dave shared that four pilots are in the immediate pipeline, showing off how well their robots handle tough jobs in different industries.
These trials are all about proving the tech's reliability before hitting the market for real.