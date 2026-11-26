Artha Energy Resources rebrands as Adhvanik Energy for AI services
Artha Energy Resources just switched things up: it's now called Adhvanik Energy and is moving beyond just setting up solar panels.
The company's new focus is all about using technology and AI to handle everything from engineering to project management and long-term monitoring, aiming to make industrial energy use way more efficient (and cheaper) for businesses across India.
Adhvanik launches Adhvanik Central, Asset Connect
Adhvanik has rolled out two new platforms: Adhvanik Central uses AI to keep projects on track, while Asset Connect lets it monitor solar installations beyond the commissioning stage and track power generation, plant performance, uptime, savings, and equipment efficiency.
With more than 110 megawatts of solar power delivered so far, it's already working with major brands like Britannia and Mitsubishi Electric, all part of its push for smarter, more reliable clean energy in the industrial world.