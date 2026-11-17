Arvind Krishna says talks could boost IBM's $3B India investment
IBM chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna just shared that the company is holding talks for at least two major projects in India, which could boost its already hefty $3 billion annual investment here.
While he didn't spill all the details, Krishna compared these upcoming ventures to the ambitious Amravati Quantum Tech Park and sounded pretty confident about making them happen.
Arvind Krishna: $10B quantum, semiconductor push
Krishna, who studied at IIT Kanpur, also highlighted IBM's global push: $10 billion going into quantum tech over five years, with a slice for India.
He encouraged the Indian government to ramp up its semiconductor game since local production is still small.
On jobs and AI, he said roles might shift toward system engineering but won't just disappear thanks to new tech.