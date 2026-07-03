Arvind Ltd to raise up to ₹600cr, board says

Arvind's finance committee to finalize details

The company's considering several fundraising options: think equity shares, convertible debentures, GDRs, ADRs, and FCCBs.

The Finance Committee will sort out the details like pricing and timing.

To get things rolling, Arvind will ask shareholders to vote via postal ballot.

Meanwhile, its stock was trading 0.66% down on Friday at ₹564.25 but has jumped over 77% in 2026 so far.