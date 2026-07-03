Arvind Ltd to raise up to ₹600cr, board says
Business
Arvind Ltd. just announced plans to raise up to ₹600 crore by issuing equity shares and other securities, like QIP.
The board says this could happen in different stages, but first they need shareholder approval and the usual regulatory checks.
It's a big move aimed at fueling their growth.
Arvind's finance committee to finalize details
The company's considering several fundraising options: think equity shares, convertible debentures, GDRs, ADRs, and FCCBs.
The Finance Committee will sort out the details like pricing and timing.
To get things rolling, Arvind will ask shareholders to vote via postal ballot.
Meanwhile, its stock was trading 0.66% down on Friday at ₹564.25 but has jumped over 77% in 2026 so far.