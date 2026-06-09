Ashish Dave announces Mumbai-based Sanskrit Capital seeking 700-1,000 cr
Ashish Dave, who previously led Mirae Asset's venture arm in India, is back with his own fund, Sanskrit Capital.
Based in Mumbai, the new fund is looking to raise ₹700 crore to ₹1,000 crore and will back Series B and C startups that have already proven their potential.
The focus? Sectors like fintech, consumer internet, logistics, healthcare, and enterprise AI.
Sanskrit Capital plans 50-150 cr checks
Sanskrit Capital plans to invest ₹50 crore to ₹150 crore per company and will support standout startups with extra funding as they grow.
The platform is likely to tap domestic family offices, entrepreneurs and founders, a trend we're seeing more of as experienced investors like Dave branch out on their own.
With a track record that includes Zomato and Bigbasket deals at Mirae, Dave is now waiting for SEBI approval to officially launch Sanskrit Capital as an Alternative Investment Fund.