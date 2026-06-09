Ashish Dave announces Mumbai-based Sanskrit Capital seeking 700-1,000 cr

Sanskrit Capital plans 50-150 cr checks

Sanskrit Capital plans to invest ₹50 crore to ₹150 crore per company and will support standout startups with extra funding as they grow.

The platform is likely to tap domestic family offices, entrepreneurs and founders, a trend we're seeing more of as experienced investors like Dave branch out on their own.

With a track record that includes Zomato and Bigbasket deals at Mirae, Dave is now waiting for SEBI approval to officially launch Sanskrit Capital as an Alternative Investment Fund.