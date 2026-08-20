Ashish Kacholia's Credent Connect N Care lists on NSE SME
Business
Credent Connect N Care, owned by Ashish Kacholia, made a splashy entry on the NSE SME platform today.
The stock listed at ₹359.10, almost double its issue price of ₹189, and quickly hit the upper circuit at ₹377.05.
Investors clearly couldn't get enough, with demand way above expectations.
Credent Connect N Care raised ₹50cr
The buzz was real: Credent Connect N Care's IPO showed a strong debut.
The company raised ₹50 crore so all eyes are on how they'll use this momentum going forward.