Ashok Leyland boosts bosses pay CEO ₹18.32cr CFO ₹7.45cr
Business
Ashok Leyland handed out some hefty raises to its top bosses this year.
CEO Shenu Agarwal's salary went up by 49% to ₹18.32 crore, mostly from short-term perks.
Meanwhile, CFO K.M. Balaji saw the sharpest jump: his pay rose 58% to ₹7.45 crore after joining in June 2024.
Hinduja up 9% Mahadevan down ₹13.73cr
Executive Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja's earnings climbed 9% to ₹31.25 crore, driven largely by an increase in short-term employee benefits.
If he stays on for another three years, his annual package could reach ₹33 crore with bonuses included.
Whole-time Director Gopal Mahadevan's pay dropped to ₹13.73 crore since he didn't get share-based payouts this year like he did last time around.