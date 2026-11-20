Ashton Kutcher's $435M Anthropic bet is now worth $7B
What's the story
Hollywood actor Ashton Kutcher's investment in artificial intelligence company Anthropic has paid off big time. The venture capital firm he co-founded, Sound Ventures, invested around $435 million in Anthropic over several funding rounds. Now, that stake, which is estimated to be around 0.5%, is worth some $7 billion based on Anthropic's IPO valuation.
Market debut
Anthropic's IPO raises $81.3B, making it the largest ever
Anthropic made its Nasdaq debut on November 19, raising some $81.3 billion in the biggest initial public offering (IPO) ever.
The company priced its shares at $83 each, giving it a valuation of about $1.5 trillion.
The stock opened at a premium of 34% over its issue price and closed at $97.17, up 17%.
Investment history
Kutcher invested in multiple funding rounds
Kutcher's investment in Anthropic was made through Sound Ventures, a firm he co-founded with talent manager Guy Oseary in 2015.
The firm first invested $35 million in Anthropic during its Series C funding round in 2023. It then participated in several funding rounds, bringing its total investment to about $435 million.
Celebration
Kutcher celebrated his success on X
After Anthropic's market debut, Kutcher took to X to celebrate the success of his investment.
"People usually see the one deal and think that's the whole thing, but the ones who know realize that it's years of work, micro victories and failures stacked on top of one another," he wrote.
He also congratulated the Anthropic team and the investors who backed Sound Ventures.