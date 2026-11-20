Ashton Kutcher's Sound Ventures $435 million Anthropic investment now valued $7B
Ashton Kutcher just scored big: his venture capital firm, Sound Ventures, turned Sound Ventures's roughly $435 million investment across multiple funding rounds in AI company Anthropic into an estimated $7 billion paper valuation of its 0.5% stake after the company's IPO on November 19, 2026.
Kutcher co-founded Sound Ventures with Guy Oseary and got in early during Anthropic's Series C round.
Mila Kunis warned then admitted wrong
Kutcher made the call despite his wife Mila Kunis warning him about risky tech bets like Uber and Bitcoin.
She even joked about it on The Late Show back in 2021 but later admitted she was wrong as these investments took off.
Now, Sound Ventures holds an estimated 0.5% stake in Anthropic.