Ashton Kutcher just scored big: his venture capital firm, Sound Ventures, turned Sound Ventures's roughly $435 million investment across multiple funding rounds in AI company Anthropic into an estimated $7 billion paper valuation of its 0.5% stake after the company's IPO on November 19, 2026.

Kutcher co-founded Sound Ventures with Guy Oseary and got in early during Anthropic's Series C round.