Ashwini Vaishnaw pledges government help at SEMICON India 2026

SEMICON India 2026 is being held in New Delhi from September 17 to 19, bringing together global semiconductor companies and industry leaders.

Concerns about customs procedures, transportation, and permissions were front and center, but Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw assured everyone that the government is ready to team up with the industry to fix these issues.

The event also highlighted growing international interest, with very large contingents and country pavilions from Japan and Singapore.