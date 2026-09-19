Ashwini Vaishnaw pledges government help at SEMICON India 2026
SEMICON India 2026 is being held in New Delhi from September 17 to 19, bringing together global semiconductor companies and industry leaders.
Concerns about customs procedures, transportation, and permissions were front and center, but Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw assured everyone that the government is ready to team up with the industry to fix these issues.
The event also highlighted growing international interest, with very large contingents and country pavilions from Japan and Singapore.
MoUs and purchase orders finalized
A number of MoUs and purchase orders were finalized, making it clear that India's chip scene is heating up.
Plus, a 240-hour Level One semiconductor course that had been proposed and implemented by an industry participant for high school students, so if you're curious about chips, there's now a pathway to get started early!