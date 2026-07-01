Asia manufacturing rebounds in June 2026 on AI chips demand
Asia's manufacturing scene got a big boost in June 2026, mostly thanks to skyrocketing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) tech like chips and data center hardware.
This wave of AI investment is helping countries in the region stay strong, even with supply chain headaches from the Middle East conflict and shipping delays making things tougher.
Major Asian PMIs signal manufacturing growth
purchasing managers' index (PMI) scores, which track factory activity, stayed above 50 across much of Asia, meaning growth.
China notched its seventh straight month of gains, Japan saw orders jump at their fastest rate in more than two years, and South Korea kept expanding too.
Emerging economies like the Philippines and Malaysia also showed improvement.
Still, experts say high costs and ongoing supply troubles could keep things bumpy ahead.