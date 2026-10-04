Asia posts record Q3 share sales as AI drives fundraising

Asia just had a record-breaking quarter for share sales, with the artificial intelligence (AI) sector leading the charge.

Hong Kong alone pulled in $47.5 billion from IPOs and big deals in Q3, and this year's fundraising is above $92 billion and within reach of the $112.5 billion record set in 2021.

Major moves like Alibaba's $10.2 billion offering and Zhongji Innolight's almost $8 billion debut highlight how much investors are betting on AI across the region.