Asia posts record Q3 share sales as AI drives fundraising
Asia just had a record-breaking quarter for share sales, with the artificial intelligence (AI) sector leading the charge.
Hong Kong alone pulled in $47.5 billion from IPOs and big deals in Q3, and this year's fundraising is above $92 billion and within reach of the $112.5 billion record set in 2021.
Major moves like Alibaba's $10.2 billion offering and Zhongji Innolight's almost $8 billion debut highlight how much investors are betting on AI across the region.
India raises $26B in record quarter
India also had its best quarter ever, raising $26 billion even with some economic bumps along the way.
Big names like Life Insurance Corporation and the National Stock Exchange drew major interest, showing India is quickly becoming a key player in Asia's financial scene.
With more IPOs lined up before year-end, it looks like this momentum isn't slowing down anytime soon.