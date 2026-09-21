Asian and US markets gain modestly ahead of U.S.-China summit
Business
Markets in Asia and the US got a small boost on Monday, as investors looked forward to an upcoming summit between the US and China.
Hopes are high that both sides will talk about trade and economic ties, with Asia's main index rising 0.2% and US futures also ticking up.
US China talks in New York
Recent talks in New York between top US and Chinese officials focused on trade and AI, aiming to cool tensions.
Still, worries about global politics, inflation, and recent interest rate hikes keep investors cautious.
Meanwhile, China is cracking down on unfair pricing at home, oil prices have dipped a bit more.