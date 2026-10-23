Asian benchmark slips 0.3% after Tesla and Meta earnings
Business
Asian stocks took a hit on Friday, echoing recent drops in big US tech shares.
The regional benchmark slipped 0.3%, hovering around levels last seen in July, after earnings from giants like Tesla and Meta made investors rethink their love for pricey tech stocks.
Taiwan exchange closes Friday for typhoon
Things got even shakier with news that Taiwan's stock exchange will close Friday because of a typhoon.
With Nasdaq futures also down 0.3%, investors are playing it safe, moving money into US Treasuries while keeping an eye on global tensions and steady oil prices.