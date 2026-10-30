Asian chip firms see AI server demand amid investor worries
Business
Asian chip companies are seeing a surge in demand for AI servers, even as some investors worry about tech stocks.
Foxconn's chairman, Young Liu, said AI was not in a bubble and that demand for AI products remained clear. Foxconn is the main manufacturer for NVIDIA's AI servers.
Tokyo Electron is also expecting profits to jump by 87% thanks to more orders for chipmaking gear.
SK Hynix to return about $75B
SK Hynix just announced it will return about $75 billion to shareholders as memory prices climb.
Meanwhile, Tokyo Electron is launching a major share buyback and says customer demand is still going strong.
Despite shaky US tech markets, Asian chip firms are showing real resilience and strong results.