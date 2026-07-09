Asian Development Bank trims India's 2026-27 growth forecast to 6.6%
Business
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) trimmed its forecast for India's growth in 2026-27 to 6.6% (down from 6.9%), pointing to pricey oil and transport making things tougher for consumers and businesses.
Still, India's expected growth is a bit higher than what the IMF predicts.
ADB expects 7.3% rebound in 2027-28
ADB thinks the slowdown won't last long, with growth likely bouncing back to 7.3% in 2027-28.
The ADB said growth will be supported by factors such as fuel tax cuts and public capital expenditure.
On the flip side, inflation is now expected to hit 5.2% in FY27 before cooling off again, so higher prices might stick around a bit longer than hoped.