Asian Development Bank trims India's 2026-27 growth forecast to 6.6%

ADB expects 7.3% rebound in 2027-28

ADB thinks the slowdown won't last long, with growth likely bouncing back to 7.3% in 2027-28.

The ADB said growth will be supported by factors such as fuel tax cuts and public capital expenditure.

On the flip side, inflation is now expected to hit 5.2% in FY27 before cooling off again, so higher prices might stick around a bit longer than hoped.