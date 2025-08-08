Asian markets gain as US eases tariffs on Japan
Asian markets got a boost on Friday—Japan's Nikkei soared 2.1%, and the broader MSCI Asia Pacific Index hit its fifth day of gains.
The big reason? The US just dropped extra car tariffs for Japan, dialing them down to 15%, and tech companies are reporting solid earnings.
Japan's trade edge
Lower tariffs mean Japanese automakers like Toyota and Honda can breathe easier—and their stock prices are already up.
Plus, Japan is investing $550 billion in the US across cool sectors like semiconductors, AI, energy, and pharma.
Overall, this move eases trade tensions and puts Japan in a stronger spot compared to countries still facing new US tariffs.
Fed rate cuts and tariff tweaks boost investor sentiment
The US is officially revising its tariff policy after some confusion earlier this summer—even offering refunds for overpaid duties.
While some steel and aluminum tariffs remain, investors are feeling upbeat thanks to hopes for Fed rate cuts and Japan's trade edge right now.