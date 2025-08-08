Next Article
Noida International Airport introduces bike taxi service in terminal
Noida International Airport is joining forces with Rapido to make getting in and out of the airport a lot easier.
Now, you can book a bike taxi right from the terminal and head straight to dedicated pick-up zones with clear signs and on-ground staff to help you out.
Christoph Schnellmann on the initiative
You'll be able to track your ride in real time, pay cashless, check driver details before hopping on, and even use an SOS button if needed.
Rapido isn't just about airport trips—they also offer bike taxis, autos, parcel delivery, and food services across Indian cities.
As NIA's CEO Christoph Schnellmann puts it, this move is all about making travel reliable and accessible for everyone.