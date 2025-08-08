Star Imaging's ₹69.5cr IPO opens today: Key details
Star Imaging and Path Lab, a diagnostics company from Delhi, is opening its IPO on August 8 to raise about ₹69.5 crore.
The offer includes both new shares and some being sold by existing holders, with prices set between ₹135-142 per share.
You'll need to apply for at least 2,000 shares if you're interested.
The IPO closes August 12, and the stock should hit the BSE SME platform by August 18.
What does the company do?
Star Imaging has been running diagnostic centers offering everything from digital X-rays and ultrasounds to MRIs and PCR tests.
With over 200 employees as of late last year, they pulled in ₹83.8 crore in revenue for FY25 (ending March), with profits up 28% at nearly ₹16 crore.
How will they use the funds raised?
The funds raised are headed toward working capital (₹25 crore), paying off debt (₹12 crore), upgrading medical equipment (₹5.14 crore), plus general business needs.
In short: they're looking to boost operations and expand their services further.