Star Imaging's ₹69.5cr IPO opens today: Key details Business Aug 08, 2025

Star Imaging and Path Lab, a diagnostics company from Delhi, is opening its IPO on August 8 to raise about ₹69.5 crore.

The offer includes both new shares and some being sold by existing holders, with prices set between ₹135-142 per share.

You'll need to apply for at least 2,000 shares if you're interested.

The IPO closes August 12, and the stock should hit the BSE SME platform by August 18.