AWS partners with US government for cloud, AI upgrades
Amazon Web Services (AWS) just scored a huge deal with the US government, aiming to save up to $1 billion on cloud services and tech upgrades by 2028.
The plan, announced by the US General Services Administration, is all about cutting IT costs and helping federal agencies get smarter with AI.
AWS already works with over 11,000 government agencies worldwide, so this move builds on their big role in modernizing public tech.
AWS CEO calls deal a 'significant milestone'
Federal agencies will get direct credits for using AWS cloud services, plus access to training and resources to help them move away from old-school IT systems—some of which cost over $100 billion a year just to maintain.
AWS CEO Matt Garman called this a "significant milestone" for bringing government tech into the future.
The goal: save taxpayer money, boost agility, and keep the US ahead as a tech leader.