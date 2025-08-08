AWS partners with US government for cloud, AI upgrades Business Aug 08, 2025

Amazon Web Services (AWS) just scored a huge deal with the US government, aiming to save up to $1 billion on cloud services and tech upgrades by 2028.

The plan, announced by the US General Services Administration, is all about cutting IT costs and helping federal agencies get smarter with AI.

AWS already works with over 11,000 government agencies worldwide, so this move builds on their big role in modernizing public tech.