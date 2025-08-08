Indian oil companies halt Russian crude purchases after US tariff
India's major oil companies have hit pause on buying Russian oil after the US doubled down on tariffs, now totaling 50% on Indian imports.
This move is part of America's push to limit India's energy trade with Russia and could shake up how India sources its fuel.
What are India's options?
Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum are waiting to see what the government decides.
In the meantime, India is weighing options like easing some agricultural trade rules to smooth things over with the US—without hurting local farmers.
Refineries are already looking at new suppliers from places like the US, Middle East, or Africa.
Plus, there's talk of importing genetically modified corn from the US as a possible compromise, showing just how much these tariffs could reshape both energy and agriculture deals.