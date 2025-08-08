Maharashtra's entertainment tax now applies to convenience fees
Booked a movie ticket online lately?
The Bombay High Court recently ruled that Maharashtra can keep charging entertainment tax on those extra "convenience fees" you pay—basically, anything over ₹10 gets taxed.
This applies whether you use a multiplex's site or an independent platform.
What the court said
Some big cinema groups and BookMyShow tried to argue these fees are separate from ticket prices and already covered by central taxes.
But the court said nope—if you want to buy a ticket online, paying the convenience fee is part of getting in.
So now, these charges officially count as part of your admission and get taxed by the state.
What this means for you
This decision means online platforms and multiplexes have to keep including those convenience fees in your total taxed amount.
So if you're grabbing tickets for the weekend, expect that little extra charge to stick around (and be taxed) in Maharashtra.