Intel's new CEO faces Trump pressure, board clashes Business Aug 08, 2025

Intel's new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, is facing challenges. More than a year into the job, he's under fire from former President Trump for his business ties with China.

At the same time, Tan is clashing with Intel's own board over how to steer the company forward.

Still, Intel says it's sticking to its mission to support US tech interests.