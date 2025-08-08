Next Article
Intel's new CEO faces Trump pressure, board clashes
Intel's new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, is facing challenges. More than a year into the job, he's under fire from former President Trump for his business ties with China.
At the same time, Tan is clashing with Intel's own board over how to steer the company forward.
Still, Intel says it's sticking to its mission to support US tech interests.
Internal disagreements have stalled Tan's efforts to boost Intel
Internal disagreements have stalled Tan's efforts to boost Intel's manufacturing and keep America's chip supply strong.
The board chairman even suggested selling off manufacturing after an effort that went nowhere with TSMC.
Because of these disputes—and ongoing financial struggles—Intel is cutting jobs and delaying new investments while Tan tries to get his vision back on track.