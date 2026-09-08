Asian markets mixed as Nikkei 225 rises and yen jumps
Asian markets were all over the place on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 edged up 0.2% while the yen jumped as much as 0.6% to 153.51.
Meanwhile, oil prices kept climbing for the third day straight as tensions rose between Iran and the US over Gulf energy sites.
Japan growth revision strengthens BOJ case
Japan's economy actually grew faster than first thought last quarter, boosted by business investment, and real wages in July rose 2.4% from a year earlier, marking the biggest increase since May 2021, hinting at the Bank of Japan's case for hastening the pace of tightening becoming increasingly compelling.
Elsewhere, South Korea's KOSPI jumped 1.2%, but Australia's market dropped 0.6% as consumer confidence took a hit.
Overall, global uncertainty and currency swings are keeping things interesting across Asia right now.