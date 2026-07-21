Asian markets rally as Samsung and SK Hynix lead gains

Asian stock markets made a strong comeback on Tuesday, mostly thanks to tech giants.

South Korea's Kospi jumped 3.6% with Samsung and SK Hynix leading the way, while Japan's Nikkei gained 3.3%, boosted by Kioxia and Tokyo Electron.

Taiwan's Taiex soared 4.2% after TSMC shares rose, and Shanghai also saw a solid uptick.

Not everywhere was in the green, though: Hong Kong dipped slightly and India's Sensex slipped a bit.