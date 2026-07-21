Asian markets rally as Samsung and SK Hynix lead gains
Business
Asian stock markets made a strong comeback on Tuesday, mostly thanks to tech giants.
South Korea's Kospi jumped 3.6% with Samsung and SK Hynix leading the way, while Japan's Nikkei gained 3.3%, boosted by Kioxia and Tokyo Electron.
Taiwan's Taiex soared 4.2% after TSMC shares rose, and Shanghai also saw a solid uptick.
Not everywhere was in the green, though: Hong Kong dipped slightly and India's Sensex slipped a bit.
Brent $89.68 after Iran targeted tanker
Oil prices nudged higher (Brent crude hit $89.68 per barrel) as things got tense between the US and Iran: Iran targeted another tanker in a key shipping lane, prompting more US airstrikes for a 10th straight night.
Meanwhile, Yemen's Houthis imposed a blockade against Saudi Arabia, adding even more pressure to global oil supplies.