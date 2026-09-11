Asian markets slide as MSCI Asia Pacific index falls 1.3%
Business
Asian markets slid on Thursday, with the MSCI Asia Pacific Index down 1.3%.
Higher oil prices and worries about inflation are making investors nervous, especially since many expect the US Federal Reserve to hike interest rates soon.
Japan and South Korea saw some of the biggest drops, following a dip in US stocks.
Brent nears $110, global yields climb
Brent crude is nearing $110 per barrel, which has pushed US Treasury yields to levels not seen in years.
August producer prices jumped by 0.4%, raising chances of a Federal Reserve rate hike next week to 70%.
Bond yields are climbing everywhere: Australia's hit its highest since 2011, and New Zealand's spiked too.
All eyes are now on Friday's US consumer price report for more clues on what happens next.