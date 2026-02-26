Asian markets soar as NVIDIA's AI boost sends ripples

NVIDIA's stellar Q4 lifts Asian stocks

NVIDIA's success sent Japan's Nikkei to an all-time high and boosted South Korea's KOSPI by 2%.

It's all thanks to massive growth in NVIDIA's Data Center business (up 75% year-over-year vs the prior year — 2025), which powers much of today's AI boom.

Even gaming saw a big boost, with gaming revenue up 48% year-over-year (vs the prior year — 2025).