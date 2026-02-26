Asian markets soar as NVIDIA's AI boost sends ripples
Asian markets got a big lift on Thursday after NVIDIA posted record-breaking Q4 revenue of $68.1 billion—a 73% jump from the year-earlier period (i.e., vs 2025, given the article date of February 2026), easily beating forecasts.
The buzz? NVIDIA's huge gains show just how hot AI tech is right now, and investors across Asia are taking notice.
NVIDIA's stellar Q4 lifts Asian stocks
NVIDIA's success sent Japan's Nikkei to an all-time high and boosted South Korea's KOSPI by 2%.
It's all thanks to massive growth in NVIDIA's Data Center business (up 75% year-over-year vs the prior year — 2025), which powers much of today's AI boom.
Even gaming saw a big boost, with gaming revenue up 48% year-over-year (vs the prior year — 2025).
Looking ahead: NVIDIA's forecast and other market movers
NVIDIA expects first-quarter 2026 (Q1 2026) sales to hit $78 billion, keeping investor spirits high.
Meanwhile, the Japanese yen slipped against the dollar and oil prices edged up slightly due to ongoing US-Iran tensions—reminders that global markets are still full of moving parts.