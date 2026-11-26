Asian markets surge after Wall Street's almost 1,270 point comeback
Asian markets jumped on Thursday after a strong comeback from Wall Street helped calm recent worries.
South Korea's Kospi climbed 1.88%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 added 1.85% and Taiwan's Taiex soared 3.05%.
The MSCI Asia Pacific index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng also saw solid gains, all following the Dow Jones's dramatic swing, recovering almost 1,270 points in a single day.
Inflation, tariffs push investors to bonds
Despite the rally, US economic data kept things uncertain: Core PCE rose 3.3% year on year in October and chances of another Fed rate hike are now almost certain.
Trade tensions heated up too, with planned US tariffs on China, the European Union and a dozen other economies adding to market jitters.
With all this volatility, many investors shifted toward safer bets like bonds, pushing Treasury yields down.