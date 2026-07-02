Asian markets tumble after US chip selloff amid AI worries
Business
Asian stock markets dropped sharply on Thursday after a big selloff in US semiconductor shares.
Worries that AI hype has pushed prices too high spooked investors, sending South Korea's KOSPI down over 6% and Japan's Nikkei more than 2% lower.
The MSCI Asia Pacific Index also slipped nearly 1%.
Kevin Warsh says inflation risks easing
Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh tried to calm nerves, saying inflation risks are easing, but the Fed still wants to keep prices stable.
Now, all eyes are on the upcoming US jobs report for clues on what the Fed might do next.