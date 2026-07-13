Why Asian Paints has hiked prices in India by 12%

In his annual report, Seshasayee said that the recent escalation in West Asia has led to major inflationary pressures on raw materials, especially crude oil-linked inputs.

He added that despite the company taking pricing measures to offset higher input costs, it is still mindful of consumer demand.

This comes as other paint manufacturers such as Berger Paints India and Kansai Nerolac Paints have also increased their prices earlier this year.