Asian Paints Q2 profit up 7.5% to ₹1,067.6 cr
Business
Asian Paints just posted a 7.5% rise in profits for the second quarter, hitting ₹1,067.6 crore, up from last year's ₹993.6 crore.
Sales also climbed 16.9% to ₹9,953.9 crore, even though higher raw material costs put some pressure on profit margins.
Asian Paints margins dip amid costs
The company's decorative paints saw steady growth, but profit margins dipped as raw material prices and global issues weighed in.
CEO Amit Syngle said they're tackling this with gradual price hikes and tighter cost controls.
Despite the hurdles, Asian Paints announced a ₹5.75-per-share dividend and is gearing up to meet festive season demand with sharper strategies.