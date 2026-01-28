Asian Paints Q3 profit dips, but sales and volumes hold strong

Asian Paints's India decorative business pulled off an impressive 7.9% jump in volumes and a steady rise in revenue. International sales also climbed 6.3%, thanks to solid demand in places like the UAE and Sri Lanka . On the flip side, kitchen products grew just a bit while bath fittings slipped—a reminder that not every segment is booming.

Why did profits drop?

The dip mainly comes down to some big one-off costs: the Labour Code meant higher expenses for staff benefits, plus there was an impairment charge on their White Teak brand.

Despite these hurdles, Asian Paints still managed to boost its core operating profit by almost 9%, keeping margins healthy at just over 20%.