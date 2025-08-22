Asian Paints's profits and revenue shrink year-over-year

Annual revenue and profit comparison

For a big name in the Nifty 50, Asian Paints is seeing profits and revenue shrink year-over-year.

Annual revenue fell from ₹35,495cr in FY24 to ₹33,906cr in FY25.

Profits took a bigger hit—down from ₹5,425cr to just ₹3,569cr—which means less earning per share for investors.