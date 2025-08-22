Asian Paints's profits and revenue shrink year-over-year
Asian Paints shares slipped 2.01% to ₹2,515.10 on Friday after its latest results.
While sales for April-June 2025 held steady at ₹8,938cr (almost the same as last year), net profit dropped to ₹1,081cr from ₹1,150cr.
Annual revenue and profit comparison
For a big name in the Nifty 50, Asian Paints is seeing profits and revenue shrink year-over-year.
Annual revenue fell from ₹35,495cr in FY24 to ₹33,906cr in FY25.
Profits took a bigger hit—down from ₹5,425cr to just ₹3,569cr—which means less earning per share for investors.
Other key numbers to watch
The company's return on equity slid from 29% to 19%, and operating profit also dropped sharply.
Still, Asian Paints keeps its debt super low (just a 0.04 ratio), showing it's cautious with borrowing even as earnings pressure builds after recent dividend payouts and stock splits.