Asian Paints's stock climbs 7% in a week, hits ₹2.4 lakh crore market cap
Business
Asian Paints has had a strong week, with its stock price climbing 7.41%.
By Thursday morning, shares were trading at ₹2,501.5, and the company's market value hit ₹2.4 lakh crore.
The previous day saw a small gain too, with over one lakh shares traded.
Stock shows moderate volatility, P/E ratio at 66.79
The stock shows moderate volatility (six-month beta: 0.72), and Asian Paints is currently valued at a high price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79.
Its earnings per share stand at 37.5, and it's delivered a solid 5.61% return over the past three months—numbers that investors are definitely keeping an eye on as the company keeps up its momentum this year.