Asian Paints's stock climbs 7% in a week, hits ₹2.4 lakh crore market cap

The stock shows moderate volatility (six-month beta: 0.72), and Asian Paints is currently valued at a high price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79.

Its earnings per share stand at 37.5, and it's delivered a solid 5.61% return over the past three months—numbers that investors are definitely keeping an eye on as the company keeps up its momentum this year.