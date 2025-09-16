Next Article
Asian Paints's stock is less volatile than the broader market
Business
Asian Paints, one of India's top paint brands, has kept things pretty steady on the stock market—its six-month beta is just 0.7235, meaning it doesn't swing wildly even when the market does.
On Monday (September 15, 2025), shares closed at ₹2,546.3.
The company's market cap stands tall at ₹2.4 lakh crore, and its price-to-earnings ratio sits at 66.74.
Trading volume was high on Monday
While Asian Paints saw a small gain of 0.27% over the last three months, it dipped by about 2.3% this past week.
Still, trading volume was high on Monday (over 5 lakh shares traded), showing that plenty of investors are keeping an eye on it—even if short-term returns have been a bit bumpy lately.