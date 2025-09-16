LOADING...

Asian Paints's stock is less volatile than the broader market

Business

Asian Paints, one of India's top paint brands, has kept things pretty steady on the stock market—its six-month beta is just 0.7235, meaning it doesn't swing wildly even when the market does.
On Monday (September 15, 2025), shares closed at ₹2,546.3.
The company's market cap stands tall at ₹2.4 lakh crore, and its price-to-earnings ratio sits at 66.74.

Trading volume was high on Monday

While Asian Paints saw a small gain of 0.27% over the last three months, it dipped by about 2.3% this past week.
Still, trading volume was high on Monday (over 5 lakh shares traded), showing that plenty of investors are keeping an eye on it—even if short-term returns have been a bit bumpy lately.