Why JPMorgan is bullish on United Breweries despite recent stock dip

Beer sales slowdown due to heavy monsoon, but recovery expected

Heavy monsoon rains have slowed beer sales this quarter, but JPMorgan thinks UBL can bounce back thanks to steady raw material costs and smarter bottle returns.

Even with an 8% cut in EBITDA estimates for FY 2026-27 due to lower volumes, JPMorgan expects things to pick up later this year—projecting volume growth of about 6-7%.

The stock is down nearly 14% in 2025 and just closed at ₹1,800, but JPMorgan is still optimistic about a turnaround as demand recovers.