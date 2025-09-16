Brass exports: 50% US tariff hike hits 5L Indian artisans

Local businesses struggling to survive

Moradabad sends about 75% of its ₹10,000 crore annual brass exports to the US, so these new tariffs have hit hard.

With American buyers turning to other countries like Vietnam and China for cheaper options, many local businesses—especially small ones—are struggling to survive.

If things don't improve soon, Moradabad could lose both its global market share and its rich tradition of brass craftsmanship that goes back over a century.