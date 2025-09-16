Brass exports: 50% US tariff hike hits 5L Indian artisans
Moradabad, known as "Brass City," is facing a tough time after the US hiked tariffs on Indian brass exports to 50% from August 27.
This sudden jump—linked to India's oil trade with Russia—has already led to cancelations or suspensions of orders worth over ₹2,000 crore.
Now, more than half a million artisans and workers are left uncertain about their future.
Local businesses struggling to survive
Moradabad sends about 75% of its ₹10,000 crore annual brass exports to the US, so these new tariffs have hit hard.
With American buyers turning to other countries like Vietnam and China for cheaper options, many local businesses—especially small ones—are struggling to survive.
If things don't improve soon, Moradabad could lose both its global market share and its rich tradition of brass craftsmanship that goes back over a century.