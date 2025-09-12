Asian shares rise for 7th day, US job data boosts
Asian shares have climbed for the seventh day in a row, riding the wave from new record highs in US markets.
Softer inflation and a huge downward revision of over 900,000 US jobs have investors betting on possible Fed rate cuts soon.
US job data boosts Asia's markets
When big US indexes like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 hit all-time highs recently, it often boosts confidence worldwide.
Tech giants like Microsoft and Adobe reporting strong results added to the buzz, pushing Asia's MSCI index close to its own record.
Caution remains as gold prices steady near historic highs
Falling bond yields in the US, Australia, and New Zealand signal that investors expect easier money policies ahead.
Gold prices are steady near historic highs—showing some caution remains.
Meanwhile, Chinese tech stocks like Alibaba jumped sharply, but everyone's watching upcoming Asian inflation data to see if this rally can last.