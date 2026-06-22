Asian stocks climb after U.S.-Iran peace talks news, mixed gains
Asian stock markets got a boost on Monday after news broke about fresh U.S.-Iran peace talks.
Japan's Nikkei soared 1.82%, and South Korea's KOSPI went up 1.58%. Australia saw minor gains, but Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures pointed to a weaker start.
Not everything was rosy: South Korea's KOSDAQ dipped a bit.
JD Vance meets Iran, oil rises
The positive vibes came after US Vice President JD Vance met Iranian officials in Switzerland, aiming to ease regional tensions, especially after President Trump warned of action if Lebanon-based groups didn't chill out.
Meanwhile, oil prices jumped: US crude hit $78 (up almost 3%) and Brent reached $81, as worries about supply disruptions keep energy markets on edge.
Investors await Thursday US inflation report
Investors are now waiting for Thursday's US inflation report (the Fed's favorite measure), which could hint at future interest rate moves and shake up global markets again.